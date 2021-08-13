Latest figures show Tipperary Covid cases at lower end

Four of Tipperary’s electoral areas have had the lowest rate of Covid-19 in the two weeks to August 1, the latest date for available figures.



Cahir, 12; Nenagh, 20; Carrick-on-Suir, 25, and Clonmel 29, were in the bottom six areas, with Cashel electoral area being the highest in Tipperary at 167 cases.



Roscrea / Templemore had 26 cases, with 52 in Newport, and 58 in Thurles.

Meanwhile, Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher has called for a complete review of all regulations and restrictions in light of the successful rollout of Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.



“We can be proud as a nation about how we, as a society, have embraced the chance to receive a vaccine. With this opportunity, however, must come additional freedoms,” he said.



The Fianna Fáil MEP said that for nearly 18 months, we have been living under a myriad of different plans and sets of guidelines, both advisory and legally binding.



“It’s high time that these regulations are reviewed in their entirety in light of the reality on the ground,” he said.

Mr Kelleher pointed out that the HSE had said that it expected full vaccination to be completed by the end of August, and at this point, we need a new, revised and simplified set of rules that reflected the progress that has been made.



“Of course, we need to aware of the challenges that come with the Delta variant, but the people of Ireland must feel the bonus that comes from exceeding all expectations when it comes to vaccination uptake,” said Mr Kelleher.

He said that it was time the Irish people, especially our young people, got to live their lives again now that we had protected our most vulnerable citizens.