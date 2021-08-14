14/08/2021

Lowry optimistic there will be political intervention to save Roscrea’s Dean Maxwell

‘I am satisfied that the political will and intention exists to continue and operate the required services in Roscrea’

Deputy Michael Lowry

Deputy Michael Lowry

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Deputy Michael Lowry says that he is optimistic that there will be political intervention to overrule the HSE stance on the future of Roscrea’s Dean Maxwell Home in Roscrea.

‘There is currently a very comprehensive submission from local community groups being evaluated for funding under the National Development Plan to build a new Dean Maxwell Home. This submission includes the provision of a range of services including Residential Care, Palliative Care, Respite Care, Day Centre, Mental Health Drop-In Centre and a Carers Community Hub.

‘Details of the NDP will be announced in mid September. I expect Dean Maxwell to be included in the plan.

‘The decision on funding will be made by Government. It is Government that formulates policy. It is the job of the HSE to implement that policy.

‘I am satisfied that the political will and intention exists to continue and operate the required services in Roscrea’

Deputy Lowry was responding to a recent letter received by RCDC in Roscrea from the Secretary at the Department of Health in relation to Dean Maxwell, which stated ‘The most recent inspection report published by HIQA was very positive and was compliant with HIQA standards. However, the new HIQA standards in respect of infrastructure come into force on 1 January 2022 which means that it will no longer be possible to provide long-term residential care for older people at the Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit’

‘This letter reflects the HSE position. We have no friends or support within the HSE. With political encouragement they made their decision in 2016. That initiative sanctioned Nenagh for a new 50 bed unit at the expense of Roscrea.

‘Neither I or anyone on the Action Committee have any wish to deprive Nenagh of such facilities, but there is a long history of residential elderly care in North Tipperary in the three centres in Nenagh, Thurles and Roscrea and that must continue.

‘This is now a political decision. I have spoken again to the Taoiseach and the Tanaiste and the Minister for Public Expenditure, regarding the vital necessity to include Roscrea in the National Development Plan. The people in the town need and deserve to have such services and I will continue to demanded that they be provided’ concludes Deputy Lowry.

