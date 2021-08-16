Council grants planning permission for new Carrick-on-Suir pharmacy and café

A Waterford company has secured conditional planning permission to develop a new pharmacy and café at a site on the Pill Road near St Brigid’s Hospital.
Tipperary County Council granted planning permission to Jazzberry Ltd to demolish two single-storey detached dwellings, one of which is a former shop, opposite Town Park and construct a single storey pharmacy with ancillary café on the site with provision for a part first floor storage facility.
The application also proposes replacing the existing combined vehicle access with two new vehicle entrances to include one left turn drive through facility.
External canopies are proposed for the pharmacy and café along with new parking and a single storey bin store.
The council approved planning last Thursday, August 5. Jazzberry Ltd, which has Luke Mulligan listed as its company director, submitted the application on October 20 last year.
The council received one objection to the proposal from Patrick Lannen of Church Street, Dungarvan.
He argued the business was to be situated in a residential area away from the retail town centre and car parks and should instead be located in the town centre where there were vacant premises.
Mr Lannen also argued the proposed development’s location along the very busy N24 Waterford/Limerick Road was not suitable for road safety reasons. And he highlighted the potential dangers of traffic stopping on the road to turn off to the development.
The council’s planning approval can be appealed to An Bord Pleanála up to a month after the local authority’s decision.
