'New' Dean Maxwell needed for Roscrea - Alan Kelly TD

The recent communication from the Department of Health regarding the future of the Dean Maxwell Nursing Home in Roscrea was “very worrying”, says Deputy Alan Kelly.



“I have brought up the future of the Nursing Home in the Dail on multiple occasions over the last year with the Taoiseach and Minister for Health.



“The government are fully aware of my position on it and that the future of the facility must provide for long stay beds.



“There needs to be a new Dean Maxwell built on the current site in Roscrea if at all possible and there is an opportunity for the Government to show such a commitment to Roscrea in the future National Development Plan which I expect to be announced next month.



“There has been false pre election promises made in 2020 in relation to a new Dean Maxwell which were amongst the most disgusting I have ever seen.



“Promises that could not and would never see the light of day and done to garner votes at election time.



“I despise such actions. I will always engage positively with the Government and HSE and push to ensure this facility is delivered in a health service that’s coming out of COVID, where as a country we now need to have new priorities as to how we look after our older people in state of the art public facilities.



“I will continue to do this in order to deliver for the people of Roscrea and surrounds,” concluded Deputy Kelly.