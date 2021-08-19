Trisha and friends to take on skydive challenge to remember her brother TJ

Three staff members from Tipperary Uuniversity Hospital are to take to the skies in order to raise money for local charity C-Saw.

The effort is powered by Glencarra native Trisha McCarthy who aims to complete the in-tandem challenge this September.

Trisha wanted a means of raising money for the Clonmel based charity to mark the tenth anniversary of the passing of her brother TJ.

“I just thought that I needed to do something and I thought it was very appropriate as we were reaching the 10 year mark,” said Trisha.

After doing some research, Trisha decided she did not want to take up the challenge on her own and decided to ask two brave work colleagues to take to the sky with her.

The first to be asked was her colleague Dr Vijay Hiremath, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at the hospital.

Expecting initial hesitancy, Trisha was blown away by how her friend stepped up to the challenge.

“At the end of the day, I was asking a doctor to jump out of a plane,” said Trisha. “I think she knew the loss of my brother was a big deal to me and felt no problem to support me as she said yes so quickly.”

The next to be asked was Dr Dora Butnaru, registrar in Obstetrics and Gynaecology.



SEEKING DONATIONS

Her friend jumped at the opportunity to support an organisation close to Trisha’s heart and the trio are now asking for donations online ahead of their jump in the next couple of weeks.

“I always laugh at the reactions when I tell people the doctors are joining me. They get a sense of panic at the idea of the doctors doing it too!”

Trisha has been a longstanding volunteer with C-Saw since its creation in 2013. The service provides confidential support to people struggling with depression.

C-Saw also provides a free support service to the families, friends and community that have been bereaved.

Trisha first became involved with C-Saw after attending an open information evening hosted by Joe Leahy.

“At the time I was so wrapped up with my own anger and guilt. I didn’t know how to focus these emotions,” said Trisha.

Trisha was struggling with the loss of her only brother TJ who had died tragically a years’ previous.

“TJ was a character. He was very funny and witty. He could light up a room. If you were having a bad day he could just say one sentence and he could turn your mood around.”

“He was so witty and charming. That’s why when a person dies by suicide it’s so traumatic.”

PROVIDING SUPPORT

Trisha began to find solace through providing support to others through the voluntary organisation that hosts coffee mornings and drop-in counselling services.

“C-Saw turned my train of thought around and I have learned over the years a lot more about myself and others.”

As a mother of four young sons, she is particularly passionate about dispelling the stigma around men speaking about their mental health.

The skydive will not be Trisha’s only fundraiser for C-Saw this year, after holding a successful bake sale back in June which received full support of the local community.

Businesses rallied behind Trisha’s fundraising efforts, offering gifts for raffles and local businesses D’Bunked, Quigleys Deli and Parnell Grill provided baked goods and treats on the day.

“I was reluctant to ask the bakeries as they are only opening back up after being closed for so long and things are difficult at the moment,” said Trisha. “I have to say, they couldn’t have been more generous and kind.”

People who had had an experience of losing a loved one to suicide confided in Trisha that they had not seen the topic broached involving the community in such an open and family friendly way.

“It was a very humbling experience for me,” said Trisha.

Weather dependant, the skydive is set to take to the sky in the next month.

But have the trio established if they have a head for heights or not?

“I think the three of us have yet to sit down and discuss the actual skydive. We are putting that bit off.”

“For me personally, doing the skydive it is saying after ten years of carrying anger and grief I am letting go and I have accepted this is what has happened in my world and its ok. The skydive will be a release and I am so thankful the ladies are joining me.”