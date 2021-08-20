20/08/2021

Tipperary ladies football charity shop is raising funds for Hospice

Shop in Cahir is looking for volunteers

Above: At the official opening of the Tipperary Ladies Football charity shop in Cahir, which is raising funds for South Tipperary Hospice were, from left, Denis Kenneally, Sinaida Jansen, manager of South Tipperary Hospice Movement; Brian Fox (Tipperary senior foootballer), Anna Rose Kennedy (Tipperary senior ladies footballer), Biddy Ryan, Tipperary Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA), Olive McDonnell (honorary life president, Tipperary LGFA), Aisling McCarthy and Orla O'Dwyer (Tipperary senior ladies footballers).

The Tipperary Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) charity shop in Cahir is raising funds for South Tipperary Hospice.
The shop at Castle Street, Cahir, was officially opened by Tipperary ladies football’s honorary life president Olive McDonnell.
Speaking at the official opening, the chairperson of Tipperary LGFA, Lar Roche thanked Olive for travelling to Cahir for the occasion, remarking that it was her first official duty since her appointment late last year.
He spoke of the importance of the work carried out by South Tipperary Hospice and the need to support such a worthy cause.
The chairman also commended the determination and hard work of Biddy Ryan in making the shop a reality.
Also in attendance at the opening ceremony were Tipperary senior ladies footballers Orla O’Dwyer, Aisling McCarthy and Anna-Rose Kennedy, as well as Denis Kenneally, Tipperary senior footballer Brian Fox and Sinaida Jansen, manager of South Tipperary Hospice Movement.
A presentation of flowers was made to Olive McDonnell by Tipperary ladies footballers.
The shop, which is located at Halpin House on Castle Street, is open Monday- Saturday from 10am-5pm.
Volunteers are needed and anyone who wishes to volunteer can contact Biddy Ryan on 087-2367719.

