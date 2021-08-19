Deaths in Tipperary Thursday August 19

The death has occurred of Ned Sullivan

Clonea, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Waterford

Ned Sullivan, late of Clonea, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Waterford. Died 16th August 2021. Predeceased by his loving mother Peg and younger brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, his father William, sisters Alice, Deirdre, Mary and Noeleen, brother John, brothers-in-law Pat, Paul and Christopher, sister-in-law Michele, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace

Arriving at Clonea Church on Friday, the 20 August 2021, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be seen live on Clonea Rathgormack parish notes Facebook page.

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE. FAMILY FLOWERS ONLY. DONATIONS, IF DESIRED, TO DOGS TRUST IRELAND OR MISSIONARIES OF THE SACRED HEART CORK THANK YOU.

The death has occurred of Eamonn O'DONNELL

Glasnevin, Dublin / Killenaule, Tipperary

O’DONNELL Eamonn (Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of Killenaule, Co. Tipperary) August 18th 2021. Peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff of the Mater Private Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Eamonn, Karen, Kieran, Amanda and William and beloved brother of T.J., Liam, Kathleen, Ann and the late Carmel, Amy, Hugh and Lil. Sadly missed by his family, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Sinead, Rory, Mark, Daniel, Ellen, James, William, Ben, Emily and Milly, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Due to government Covid-19 advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place but the funeral Mass can be viewed online at 11am on Saturday, August 21st at https://ballygallparish.ie/index.php/myballygalltv/



The death has occurred of Bernard McDonagh

Portmarnock, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary

McDonagh, Bernard (Portmarnock and formerly of Nenagh, Co. Tipperary) (former Secretary General of Departments of Justice, Equality and Law Reform and Communications) died peacefully Aug 16th. Predeceased by his parents Eileen and Jim and brother James. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Maeve (née Ingoldsby), his daughter Deirdre, sons Brian, Seán, Donal, Niall and Gus, sister Máire, brothers Declan and Fr. Seán, daughters-in-law Aoife, Julia, Ursula, Eimear and Eva, son-in-law Ger, grandchildren Sorcha, Dara, Iseult, Ailis, Conall, Doireann, Caiseal, Rua, Luca and Tadhg, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, a wide circle of family, friends and former colleagues.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

In line with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday, Aug 25th. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page or send on their condolences in the traditional manner. Family flowers only.

A live stream of Bernard's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday, 25th August, at 10am via the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/portmarnock

The death has occurred of Bridget Lloyd (née Butler)

The Furze, Thurles, Tipperary / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

Formerly of Williamstown, The Commons, Ballingarry. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her husband Sean. Will be sadly missed by her daughters Breda, Mary, Barbara, Serena and Christina, son John, grandchildren, sons in law Thomas, David, Stephen, Darren and Bill, daughter in law Eleanor, brothers Anthony, George, Kevin and John, sisters Mary, Anne, Theresa, Helen, Patricia and Frances, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, for family and friends, on Thursday, 19th August, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Friday, 20th August, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the church. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

The death has occurred of George Finn

Firhouse, Dublin / Thurles, Tipperary

Finn, George Noel, Killakee Park, Firhouse, Dublin 24 and formerly of Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 16th August 2021. Husband of the late Philomena and father of George, David and Martin. Will be sadly missed by his family, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May George Rest in Peace

Funeral to the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Firhouse on Saturday arriving for 10.00 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew George, the Funeral Mass and Service is for 50 people. Those who would have liked to attend George’s funeral, but due to restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your co-operation and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Brendan Dunne

119 Kennedy Park, Roscrea, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patsy, daughter Gillian, sons Adrian, Stephen, Joseph, Warren, Brendan Jnr. and Vincent, brother Joe, sisters Ann and Patty, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Private removal from Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday morning arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Private cremation to take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to C.C.U Limerick.

House Strictly Private Please.

Funeral mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.



The death has occurred of Denis Dunlea

Kilnasare, Loughmore, Tipperary, E41 TR83

Denis Dunlea, Kilnasare, Loughmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 17th of August 2021, in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Limerick University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Ellen. Deeply regretted by his sister Kathleen Ryan (Connells Cross, Drom), brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, great-grand nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Thursday evening from 6 pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore on Friday at 11.30 am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Denis’ Mass can be viewed on www.premieravproductions.com/loughmore



The death has occurred of John Crotty

Seskin, Kilsheelan, Tipperary

The death has occurred of John Crotty, Manchester and formerly Seskin, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. John passed away in hospital on August 8th 2021. Precious and treasured Dad to Kathleen, Susan, John, Paul, David and Kevin, he will be sadly missed by his loving children. Also a caring and adored grandad, great-grandad, and a loved father-in-law and uncle who will be deeply missed by all his family and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, 20th August, at 12.30pm in Christ the King Catholic Church, Newton Heath, Manchester followed by committal at Blackley Crematorium. John’s Mass may be viewed online at Christ the King Church Facebook page

The death has occurred of Paula Finn

late of Mount St Nicholas, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Paula Finn, late of Mount St Nicholas, Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary, died 17th August 2021. Sadly missed by her loving children, Rebecca and Alex, parents John and Della, brother Billy, sisters Vicki, Emma and Stacey, brothers in laws, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Arriving at St Nicholas' Church on Saturday, the 21st August 2021, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. Church service can be viewed on this link https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/