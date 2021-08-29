The Bleach Field exhibition is now open at South Tipperary Arts Centre

The Bleach Field exhibition by Eileen McCarthy is now opened at The South Tipperary Arts Centre and will run until August 26, 2021.

Mindful of Covid-19 restrictions it was opened by Maureen Purcell, a co-founder of South Tipperary Arts Group and organiser for the past 53 years. Eileen is an Irish Contemporary Artist and holds a B.A. Hons in Fine Art from Limerick School of Art and Design.



Eileen is a native of Loughmore, Templemore and has lived in Cahir, for over 36 years. Her passion for art lies in her love of the Irish landscape, environment and community. Her focus in this body of work is rooted in the human condition and its present relationship with the landscape of The Bleach Field site at Cahir.



In reviewing the exhibition Maureen noted the different mediums presented and the influence of her academic qualifications from UCC and her many years of professional practice.



Eileen gives expression through painting, poetry, photography and combined media which includes “When Blue Makes Darkness Visible”. This calls the viewer to awaken to the knowledge that nature is holding the balance, not humankind.

The artwork highlights the dichotomy of The Bleach Field environment where mankind left its mark and left a huge edifice that was so important in its time and built in the middle of nature. Now, it crumbles away. Nature holds the Balance.



The pivotal point of this exhibition is to reconnect community to its history, culture and heritage. During the darkest days of Covid-19 Eileen worked remotely and collaboratively with the community on a piece of land art within the Bleach Field. This was very profound for everyone who participated, some of whom were young children.



The community is very excited to see the images of the fruits of their artwork exhibited.