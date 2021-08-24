Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Lough Derg RNLI launched to assist three people on an 36ft motor cruiser aground north of the entrance to the Scarriff River

The cruiser was aground on a rocky shore, north of the entrance to the Scarriff River

Lough Derg RNLI launched to assist three people on an 36ft motor cruiser aground north of the entrance to the Scarriff River

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

On Monday evening, 23 August, Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to launch to assess a cruiser reported aground by a concerned member of the public. The cruiser was said to be in Scarriff Bay, north of the entrance to the Scarriff River. 

At 6.51pm the lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm crew Owen Cavanagh, crew Eleanor Hooker, Joe O’Donoghue and Doireann Kennedy on board. The lake was calm. Visibility was good.   

At 7.08pm the lifeboat arrived on scene. The cruiser was aground on a rocky shore, north of the entrance to the Scarriff River. The lifeboat stood off to inspect the aspect of the cruiser, which appeared to be pivoting on the edge of the shoal.

Taking a transit off their stern, and with a volunteer RNLI crew taking soundings off the bow, and another using the on-board electronic charts, the lifeboat made a cautious approach to the casualty vessel. There was a family of three on board, all safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets. An RNLI crew member transferred across to the casualty vessel and established that the vessel was not holed.

Crew took soundings around the casualty vessel, and given the isolated location, the helm decided that the safest option was to set up an astern tow and take the vessel of the rocks and out into safe water. 

At 7.20pm the lifeboat had the vessel off the rocks and out into safe water, where drives and rudder were found to be in good working order. The RNLI volunteer was transferred back to the lifeboat, and the cruiser and her passengers continued their onward journey to Scarriff Harbour.

The lifeboat departed the scene at 7.48pm and was back at Station at 8.06pm.    

Jeremy Freeman, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI, advises water users to ‘keep a lookout and anticipate each navigation mark on your route and always carry a means of communication’. 

