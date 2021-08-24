Free mattress reclying opportunity in Tipperary

In conjunction with Tipperary County Council's Anti Dumping Initiative 2021 mattresses will be taken in free of change on the specified days at the specified Civic Amenity Site.
Nenagh Civic Amenity Site on the 10th September 2021 from 8:30-12:30 and 13:00-15:30
Roscrea Civic Amenity Site on the 10th September 2021 from 8:30-12:30 and 13:00-15:30
This service is for domestic households only – Strictly no commercial use!
Only clean and dry mattresses will be accepted.
Contaminated mattresses posing a health or safety hazard will not be accepted.
A maximum of 4 mattresses per customer (normal fees will apply for quantities greater than 4 mattresses).
Normal charges will apply for any and all other waste items presented on the day.
