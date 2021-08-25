Search our Archive

25/08/2021

Clonmel boy becomes honorary garda on his third birthday

Clonmel Gardaí are delighted to introduce the newest member of their team. Meet Honorary Garda Joey Moss who was provided with his introduction pack and new patrol vehicle  by Clonmel Community and regular unit members and all his new colleagues in the Emergency Services, Tipperary Fire&Rescue, the National Ambulance Service, the Irish Coast Guard from Dunmore East and Bonmahon and the Civil Defence. 
The visit  to Joey's house in Bianconi Drive,Clonmel was arranged to mark  Joey's third birthday on Tuesday.

"We had a huge turnout of emergency vehicles on the day. Everybody was delighted to make Joey's birthday a very special one,"   said Garda Fergal Bolger.

His mother Dervala said Joey was thrilled with the visit and she thanked the organisers and all the emergency crews for making a special effort to make Joey's day so memorable.

