The results are in from the West Tipperary Community Council elections!

Cappawhite Community Council Elections 2021
Cappawhite Community Council Elections
The elected members of the Community Council from the recent elections are
Constituency 1 + 2 (Village): David Buckley, John Hinchey, Teresa Hinchey, Mary Hourigan and Joe Shanahan.
Constituency 3 (North East): Michael Buckley, Ann Crowe, Michelle O'Connor and Liam Ryan (A).
Constituency 4 (North West); Betty Buckley, Ned Carmody, Sean Carmody, Michael McCarthy and Suzanne O'Connor.
Constituency 5 (South West): Mike Barry, Anne Dargan, Dan Ryan(P) and Sean Ryan.
Constituency 6: (South East); Carmel Clancy, Eugene O'Meara, Margaret Ryan(A) and Margaret Walshe.
