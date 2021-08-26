Lucky Ladrigans strikes again with another Lotto win in Cahir

News has filtered through today that one lucky person scooped €10,000 in a recent daily millions draw.
The ticket was bought in Ladrigans on Abbey Street in Cahir. This is not the first time Ladrigans has been lucky. In March 2003 Ladrigans had a €5 million winner in the Lotto and there was a 5 plus one winner in the euromillions in October 2018 and all tickets were bought from Ladrigans in Cahir.
