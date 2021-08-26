Heroin and crack cocaine seized in Clonmel

On Tuesday afternoon last shortly after 5.30pm members of the District Drugs Unit and Unit A in Clonmel carried out a search of a number of persons at the Ard Gaoithe Business Park, Cashel Road, Clonmel having observed them acting suspiciously in the area.
Heroin and crack cocaine with a value of approximately €1,450 (pending analysis) was seized. A male in his mid 20's was arrested at the scene and was detained at Clonmel Garda Station. Two vehicles were also seized by Gardai at the location. One of the males present, who is in his early 20's, was later arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident that occurred in Thurles earlier in the month.
