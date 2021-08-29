Tipperary village now has new and interesting heritage and history page online

Charles J Kickham, famous in the history and heritage of Mullinahone
Mullinahone Heritage and History Group
A new and very interesting page has appeared in the local webpage on the internet. The aim of the Mullinahone Heritage and History page is to revive local history through storytelling, discussion and photos. If you have images or stories about the past of Mullinahone, please do share with the group.
There are some very interesting photos on the website, such as local jostle stones, view of Carrick Street 100 years ago and also Heritage website.
See that our Square was once called Liberty Square. Where was Old Lane in the village?
Ask and discuss these things and place.
More News
In the 100 years up to 2011, Tipperary has lost 45% of its farm ponds -frogs may also be adversely affected by global warming.
