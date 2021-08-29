Search our Archive

29/08/2021

Tipperary village now has new and interesting heritage and history page online

MULLINAHONE

Tipperary village now has new and interesting heritage and history page online

Charles J Kickham, famous in the history and heritage of Mullinahone

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Mullinahone Heritage and History Group


A new and very interesting page has appeared in the local webpage on the internet. The aim of the Mullinahone Heritage and History page is to revive local history through storytelling, discussion and photos. If you have images or stories about the past of Mullinahone, please do share with the group.

There are some very interesting photos on the website, such as local jostle stones, view of Carrick Street 100 years ago and also Heritage website.

See that our Square was once called Liberty Square. Where was Old Lane in the village?
Ask and discuss these things and place.

Tipperary remembers Colonel Charteris and Inspector Potter this Sunday at Cahir

KILCOMMON BURIAL GROUND

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media