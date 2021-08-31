Burglars steal electrical garden tools from Tipperary Town business

Burglars stole a number of garden strimmers and a leaf blower from a business premises in Tipperary Town in the early hours of last Friday morning.
The gardening equipment were stolen from the James Street business around 4am on August 27.
A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman said CCTV footage showed the burglars loading the stolen goods into a silver/grey coloured hatchback car. They then drove off in the direction of Limerick with the book door open.
He appealed to anyone who witnessed the burglary or a car fitting this description being driven in Tipperary Town in the early hours of last Friday to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.
He also urged anyone who is offered a garden strimmer or leaf blower in suspicious circumstances to contact the station.
