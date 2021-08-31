Irish Water customers served by Tipperary's Glengar Water Scheme urged to conserve water

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have urged householders and businesses served by the Glengar Public Water Supply Scheme in west Tipperary to conserve water use as they tackle water supply issues with the scheme today (Tuesday, August 31).

The utility and local authority explained in a statement that in recent days, reduced availability of water has resulted in water demand now exceeding the supply available.

"Our caretakers and plant operators have been taking every measure to maximise supply available, as well as undertaking leakage reduction works," said an Irish Water spokesman.

"Parts of the Glengar scheme are now being supplemented from an adjoining scheme to maximise supply. Some properties in the Knochanavar, Cappawhite/Moher and East Cappawhite areas, as well as properties at higher elevations, may be experiencing reduced water pressure at this time.

"We are continuing to see high levels of domestic, commercial and agricultural demand for treated drinking water on the scheme, as dry warm weather has returned in recent week," added.

Meanwhile, Irish Water says it is currently designing a long term solution to secure water supply for the Glengar scheme.

"Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are appealing to residents, farmers, agricultural contractors, businesses and visitors to areas supplied by the Glengar Public Water Supply Scheme to conserve water wherever possible to ensure a consistent supply for everyone.

"We are asking customers to only use water for essential use. There are some simple measures that the public can take, including stopping the use of power washers at home; using a watering can rather than a hose in the garden; taking showers over baths; and fixing any dripping taps where it is possible to do so."

"Everyone can contribute and the combination of effort will greatly help our ability to provide a water supply to all."

There is guidance and tips for conserving water available on www.water.ie/conservation.

Small changes can have a significant impact, for example:

- Take a shorter shower and save up to 10 litres of water per minute

- Fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home

- When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to 6 litres of water per minute

- Save and reuse water collected from baths, showers, and hand basins in the garden

- Avoid using paddling pools

- In the garden use a rose head watering can instead of a hose and aim for the roots

- If you need to wash your car, use a bucket and sponge instead of a hose

- Report any leaks to Irish Water at 1800 278 278.

In order to improve the situation, owners of vacant and unused properties are being urged to turn off water to the property and to check for leaks around the building, especially around toilet cisterns.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.

The latest updates will be available on the supply and service section of our website https://www.water.ie. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1800 278 278. Customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

Customers in Tipperary can now avail of quick access to relevant information on their water supply, including restrictions, based on where they live. Customers are advised to set their location on the website at www.water.ie and check daily for updates in relation to their local water supply. Irish Water also posts regular supply updates on our social media channels @IWCare using #IWTipperary