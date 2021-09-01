Search our Archive

01/09/2021

A long battle in Tipperary is won - Townspark to be taken in charge

CAHIR

Councillor Andy Moloney has welcomed the progress on the taken in charge process for Townspark estate in Cahir which will come before the September meeting for approval.
This estate has developed over 40 years and it’s exclusion over the years has been a concern for the residents who were fighting the elements when it came to lighting, sewerage and road repairs. Moloney thanked those who persevered with signatures and way leaves to allow us progress and hopefully within a short space of time we will see the Estate in charge of the council.
The local Councillor has ensured that over 9 estates have been taken in Charge and with the remaining 2 almost over the line. This is a huge benefit to house owners when it comes to sale of their house as having an estate in charge is paramount.
Irish water, Airtricity and Council are not permitted to access estates not in charge and Townspark will soon be proposed to come under this control.
Any private estate can apply for taken in charge once 51% of the owners are in agreement in the absence of a developer and it is encouraged to apply due to its limitations.
Cllr Moloney said he is available to assist in estates that are not in charge and help them get over the line. He commended the many in Townspark who helped the process in recent months.

