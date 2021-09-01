Search our Archive

Hedge cutting season begins in Tipperary

Hedgerow

A roadside hedgerow near St. Johnston. The cutting of hedges from the end of February until the end of August is not permitted under the Wildlife Acts except for reasons of public health and safety.

HEDGE CUTTING SEASON REOPENS 2021-2022
As winter 2021 approaches Tipperary County Council requests owners and occupiers of land adjoining roads to inspect trees and hedges on their property and ensure that they do not pose a danger to road users. Overgrown hedges can impair driver visibility and overhanging branches can cause damage to high sided vehicles such as lorries, ambulances and fire engines.
The current hedge cutting season opened on 1 September 2021 and will continue until 28 February 2022.
Landowners/occupiers have a legal obligation under the Roads Act, 1993 to take all necessary care to ensure that trees, shrubs, hedges or any other vegetation on their land is not, or could not be, a danger to those using a public road or to somebody carrying out maintenance or improvement work on the road.
We ask people involved in the cutting of hedgerows to comply with the Health and Safety Act, 2005 (as amended) regarding both the safety of their employees and also the safety of the general public. If working on the roadway please use adequate signage to warn road users of the danger ahead.

