01/09/2021

Promoting the rich heritage of Tipperary - Walking Festival this Saturday

HARVEST FESTIVAL

The majestic Vee Valley - there are some beautiful walks planned for this coming Saturday, September 4

Harvest Festival in lieu of Rhododendron Walking Festival


Saturday, September 4
1. Glens & Valleys Adventure loop; 2. Galtee Vee Valley Loop; 3. Shanrahan loop
Book online at vee.ie


Sunday, September 5
Local History Talks
1. Tubrid: 9.30am
As Part of The Harvest Walking Festival - The Rhododendron Walking Festival Committee will host a Historical Talk at Tubrid Graveyard on Sunday, September 5 at 9.30am. The talk will be given by PJ O’Meara of Cahir Historical Society. This will be followed by a Tour and Talk on Vicars Hill by David Butler.
The aim of these talks is to promote the rich heritage of the area. This is a free event / donation box. For your information talks will also take place in Ballyporeen at 12 Noon and Clogheen at 2pm.
Free (donation optional).

