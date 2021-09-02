Search our Archive

Save Tipperary Town from nightmare traffic chaos

Tipperary Town business owners have issued a plea for urgent action to be taken to rescue the town from a traffic congestion nightmare.
In a Red C poll released this morning (Wednesday September 1) an overwhelming 85% of Tipperary Town business owners support N24 traffic being diverted around the town.
Business owners state that the volume of traffic on the chaotic main street running through the heart of the town is harmful to their business.
The plea comes as Tipperary Town awaits a decision from Government later this month which will have a huge bearing on the future of the town.
A review of the road projects in the National Development Plan in September will decide how the dangerous traffic situation in the town is going to be dealt with.
Government will decide if proceeding with plans already in motion for a new motorway from Waterford to Limerick or a specific bypass for Tipperary Town is the best way to go.
€11m has already been spent on bringing design plans for the new M24 to an advanced stage. A decision is due by the end of the year on which route to take on the Limerick to Cahir section of the new M24. A route is set to be decided on for the Cahir to Waterford section some months later.
There is strong support among the Green Party for the bypass option for Tipperary Town while other Government representatives strongly support the new M24 option.

