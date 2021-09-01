Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Tipperary council seeks funding to widen a further 1km of Suir Blueway

Tipperary council seeks funding to widen a further 1km of Suir Blueway

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Tipperary County Council has applied for funding to widen a further 1km section of the Suir Blueway near Carrick-on-Suir.
The council has submitted an Outdoor Recreation Improvement Grant application to upgrade the Blueway walking/cycle path from the Miloko factory upstream to the Fishermen’s Hut to the Department of Community & Rural Development.
If funding is approved, it will be used to widen this stretch of the Blueway to 3m, Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District engineer Willie Corby informed the latest monthly meeting of the district’s councillors.
Earlier this summer the council widened a kilometre section of the Blueway from Sean Healy Park in Carrick to the Fisherman’s Boreen, That project cost €137,000 and was funded by the Outdoor Recreation Improvement Grant scheme.
Carrick-on-Suir Cllrs David Dunne and Kieran Bourke welcomed the submission of the latest grant application for the Blueway. Cllr Bourke also praised the “top class job” done on widening the Blueway from Sean Healy Park to Fisherman’s Boreen.

