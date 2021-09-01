Development levies revenue is being invested in upgrade of 11 Tipperary bridges

Development levies collected from planning applicants are being invested in repairing eleven bridges in Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District.
A total of €173,386 development levies revenue is being spent on reconstructing the parapets on the bridges that stretch from near Carrick-on-Suir to Ballinure.
Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District engineer Willie Corby said if there was funding left over in September/ October it will be spent on footpaths.
The 11 bridges benefitting from the investment are located at: at Ballycullen; Ballinaclough, Mullinahone; Lower Ballingarry; Crosscannon, Killenaule; two locations at Gurteen, Mullinahone; Willowbrook Lodge, Mocklershill; Lissadober, Carrick-on-Suir opposite Kiely’s entrance; Ladyswell, Ballingarry; Foulkstown, Ballinure and Cooleagh, Ballinure.
