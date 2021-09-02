New resource that compiles and lists all public and private services in Tipperary

A new resource that compiles and lists all Public and Private Services available to the people of Tipperary has been launched by two young men from the locality.

John O'Heney and Donnacha O'Grady chose the picturesque setting of the Glen of Aherlow to launch the project titled 'Light it up Tipperary'.

This new resource lists a range of Public and Private services; Addiction, Bereavement & Suicide Support, Counselling Services, Domestic Violence, Mental Health Services and Primary Care/GP Services. The idea is to show all the services available to the people of Tipperary in one site that is easily accessible and user friendly.

Donnacha O'Grady gave me some information as to the background to the project.

"It came about as a result of research undertaken into a number of tragic events and we felt that there could be additional resources and services put in place for those who may require help or assistance, so that is how the idea came about. We came up with a logo which depicts a flame burning bright inside a circle to show unity and the message is an uplifting one to show what help is out there.

"We are hoping that the logo will become a symbol and will be recognisable around the county. What we noticed was that some of the public services are in one place and the private ones are in another place so it was a case of bringing all the services under one site which is https://www.light-it-up.ie/.

"A lot of research went into getting the site up and running and our promotional banners and posters have a QR code on it which if scanned will bring you straight to the site.

"We want to hand it over to the clubs and associations and to the general public to promote the site. A small thing like a sign or a poster can point someone in the right direction and can show them where to go so it is important that we get the message out there that this site is 'live' and available to everyone."

John O'Heney told me about their efforts to get the site up and running and about how they intend to promote it.

"We are promoting the site through Facebook and Instagram and the aim of this project is to make these services more readily and easily available to people. You go on the site, click on the categories and there you will find a list of names and a list of numbers in your locality.

"The beauty of this website is that you can allow your location to track where you are so that wherever you are in the county it will show you the services that are available in your local area.

"We hope that people will use the resource and this is a continual work in progress as we will keep updating the site with new services as they become available or if private services contact us we can put up their details on the site. A massive word of thanks to Fergal Grace who came on board and helped to design the website.

"Donnacha came up with the initial concept of what we could do to help people and I think that if this can help just one person to seek assistance then this will be a success.

"There is a lot of people suffering with anxiety, depression or inner demons and though they may have a smile on their face they could be suffering inside and hopefully this resource will show that there is light out there and encourage them to use the resources available. It's a two click solution; you click on the website and you click on the category and you then have a range of resources available."

We would like to congratulate John and Donnacha and indeed Fergal for this initiative and to wish them they very best of luck with it. The website again is https://www.light-it-up.ie/