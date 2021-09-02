Fergal O'Keeffe: My favourite beach in Ireland 'truly feels like the end of the world'

The word “staycation” has gotten a good run for its money this summer. Most people I know chose to stay in Ireland for their holidays.

With all the uncertainty associated with travelling abroad most people have found Ireland to be the safest and most convenient option.

I have looked at this as a positive as I have been able to show my kids the beauty and wonder of Ireland in summertime, especially the west of Ireland.

It was my summer holidays all along the west of Ireland when growing up that gave me a lifelong love for our beautiful country.

For our family holiday this year we returned to a cottage above White Strand outside Louisburgh in Co. Mayo, which is one of most stunning yet remotest parts of Ireland.

White Strand truly feels like the end of the world. My favourite beach in Ireland is reached by taking the Wild Atlantic Way route west from Westport.

It takes a half an hour to get to Louisburgh from Westport. A further half hour on from Louisburgh you find the beach at the end of a narrow country lane.

The road narrows approaching the beach with both sides covered by an abundance of the summer wildflower Montbretia, displaying its fiery bight reddish-orange flowers that hug the sides of the car, as if they were a red carpet to welcome you to one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

The beach is bookended by Connacht’s highest mountain Mweelrea on the left and huge sand dunes on the right. When you are standing on the bright white Connemara coral sand you can see killary fjord, backed by mountains, enter the sea.

And Renvyle peninsula with Glassilaun beach, where I got married, is across the bay in front of you.

The beach is so big it always feels empty. The seawater this summer felt the warmest that I have ever experienced it.

I missed my annual trip to White Stand last year and I saw a lot of changes from two years ago on that remote beach.

The small carpark was now full every day and you pull in more often to let cars pass on the single lane road. I noticed that the closer the county car reg is to Dublin the less likely they are to pull in for you to pass.

It is great to see the local community starting to get much needed employment from this tourism boom. The farm beside the cottage where I was staying now has a riding school where they take tourists horse riding on the beach.

There is also a great guided walk called the Lost Valley, where the family from the only house by the beach, bring tourists on a walk from white Strand to Killary Fjord whilst sharing stories from the area.

It is possible to do a self-guided walk from the beach to the top of Mweelrea. This is one of the most beautiful but strenuous Irish walks, but you are rewarded with one of the most panoramic views in Ireland over Clew Bay and the 12 Pins mountain range.

There are now two new adventure hostels in this remote area called Killadoon with lots of outdoor activities available.

In fact, this area has two of the best hikes in Ireland with the pilgrimage path up Croagh Patrick outside Westport also worth the effort.

Locals say there are 365 islands in Clew Bay with one for every day of the year and you can try to count them all from the top.

The Tavern seafood bar beside the mountain is highly recommended for a well-earned food break after the walk.

WESTPORT LOOKS GREAT

Westport is a wonderful base and the town looks great with its freshly painted, brightly coloured buildings.

There are lots of new restaurants open and when you drive through the town you invariably have to stop to let servers bring food across the road, as every bit of public space is used for tables in the town.

It is great to see town councils allow venues to use public spaces for outdoor dining.

It not only provides a public service but adds to the town’s buzz and I hope this remains a feature throughout Ireland going forward.

Louisburgh feels less touristy and there are loads of new restaurants that have opened in the town in the last year. Another bonus from the tourist boom.

In fact, one great restaurant called Tia was so busy they just opened another Tia. A silver lining from the pandemic is that every restaurant now offers take home menu options which can be cheaper and handier when self-careering.

There are so many beaches and activities available around the area with the Old Head Pier great for jumping off for the thrill seekers and Carrowmore beach for the waves. Both Carrowniskey and Cross beaches offer surf lessons and hopefully the famous old Carrownisky beach horseraces will return when the pandemic is over for good.

Roonagh Pier is situated just a few miles out of Louisburgh and you can get a short 20 minute ferry to both Clare and Inisturk islands from there. These islands are both inhabited and great for day trips.

The water is crystal clear and when the sun shines it brings out blue-green colours like the Caribbean. Clare island is famous as the home and resting place of the famous pirate queen Grace O’Malley (Granuaile) and you can visit her castle there. There is also a small museum dedicated to her in Louisburgh.

You can only find places on holiday in Ireland like the Louisburgh pharmacy that is also a toy shop and an outdoors shop.

When buying a ball for the beach I asked the owner how did he fancy Mayo’s chances against Dublin.

Normally they are bullish, but I sensed a bit of the Kerry “yerra” playing down their chances. So maybe they have learned and this is finally their year.

My youngest told him all the 1951 team was now dead, so the curse was over and they were going to win. The shop owner wasn’t so sure about my youngest killing off still healthy people just to win a match.

The weather was mixed in Mayo all week but it didn’t take away from the holiday. We still managed to go for at least one swim every day.

That is the magic of a holiday in the west.

There is always a bright spell to get out, appreciate the sun, go for a swim in the sea and fall in love with our stunning country.

