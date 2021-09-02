Shooting tragedy in Tipp where father murdered own daughter before turning gun on himself

Our front page of September 8, 2001, carried one of our most heartbreaking lead stories ever, that of a shooting tragedy in Clonmel where a father murdered his own daughter before turning the gun on himself.

Corkman Chris Crowley had kept six year-old Deirdre a virtual prisoner in the house he rented at Coleville Road, Clonmel, since at least the previous November.

According to the report by Michael Heverin, there had been a number of reported sightings of 44 year-old Crowley during the time between November and September, however, eye witnesses had only reported very rare sightings of Deirdre during the same period.

The knowledge that the young girl was kept locked away in Croan Lodge outside Clonmel for all that time heightened the anguish felt by many people in the town who were already left traumatised by the shooting.

Also that week we reported that Rockwell College had announced that it’s Agricultural College was to close after over 30 years training young farmers.

In Tipperary Town Cllr Michael Maguire was quoted as saying he was amazed to find out that the directors of the Tipperary Excel Management Committee (of which he was one) were to be charged with breaching the Gaming and Lotteries Act, after they went ahead with a fundraising lottery that was allegedly in breach of the law.

Also it was reported that week on the front page that South Tipperary County Council announced that the Donohill landfill site would be full by the end of the year if it did not stop accepting industrial and commercial waste from October 1 onwards.