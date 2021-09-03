D-Day for Tipperary students as Leaving Cert results are released

Thousands of students across Tipperary can now access their Leaving Certificate results online from 10am this Friday.

The students will be able to download and obtain their results using a self-service portal on the State Examinations Commission’s website.

Because of Covid-19, students were given the option of sitting physical examinations in June, opting for Accredited Grades or both.

The State Examinations Commission says the separate processes for each option have been brought together for the issue of results including for the purposes of determining the better result for those candidates who opted for both.

Students do not need to go attend their former schools to get their results today but they will be available there if they attend - subject to compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and individual school policies.

The first offers, through the CAO, are due to be made available to students online from 2pm next Tuesday, September 7.

Students who receive their Leaving Certificate results today are being urged to celebrate sensibly and to comply with public health guidelines.

Commenting ahead of the release of the results, Minister for Education Norm Foley said: “I would like to congratulate each and every one of the students who will receive their results today. Today is the reward for all your efforts throughout the past number of years.

“It is an exciting time for you and there are enormous possibilities ahead. Students and their families have displayed great resilience in what has been a difficult experience in the last two school years and I wish all of those receiving their results today every success and happiness as they embark on the next stage in their journey, to work, including apprenticeships, or to further and higher education."

The Leaving Certificate candidate helpline (1800 265 165), which is provided by the National Parents Council Post-Primary, will be available for students to reach a guidance counsellor with any queries that they may have.

This will operate from 11am today and is staffed by qualified guidance counsellors.