Lowry insisted that RCDC Officers meet Minister

Deputy Michael Lowry
Deputy Michael Lowry has been informed by Government that the Minister for Older People, Mary Butler TD., will visit the Dean Maxwell Nursing Home in Roscrea on Monday September 13.
Deputy Lowry insisted that the officers of Roscrea Community Development Council (RCDC) and the Dean Maxwell Action Committee be invited to attend during the Minister’s visit.
He has been assured that they will be included in all further discussions.
