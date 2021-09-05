IFA urges Tipperary farmers to highlight their concerns about Nitrates measures and CAP proposals

South Tipperary IFA chairperson Erica O'Keeffe
Erica O’Keeffe, South Tipperary IFA Chairperson, is encouraging members to voice their concerns on the proposed Nitrates measures and CAP Proposals and the potential impact to their farm business at their Branch AGM starting September 9.
"The Nitrates Action Programme has been revised for 2022-2025. These proposals with affect all farmers across all sectors regardless of stocking rates," she said.
"Deadline for submissions is September 20. The CAP Negotiations and Farm Schemes are at crucial juncture and important members discuss IFA’s six key objectives.
"South Tipperary IFA held a Day of Action in Cahir to highlight farming’s contribution to the rural economy. Our message to Government has not changed, Ms O'Keeffe continued.
"The sustainable growth of our sector needs policies that encourage investment at farm level, and recognise the role of agriculture in achieving balanced regional development and viable farm incomes”.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.