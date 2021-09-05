Search

05/09/2021

IFA urges Tipperary farmers to highlight their concerns about Nitrates measures and CAP proposals

South Tipperary IFA chairperson Erica O'Keeffe

South Tipperary IFA chairperson Erica O'Keeffe

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

 Erica O’Keeffe, South Tipperary IFA Chairperson, is encouraging members to voice their concerns on the proposed Nitrates measures and CAP Proposals and the potential impact to their farm business at their Branch AGM starting September 9.

"The Nitrates Action Programme has been revised for 2022-2025. These proposals with affect all farmers across all sectors regardless of stocking rates," she said. 

"Deadline  for submissions is September 20. The CAP Negotiations and Farm Schemes are at crucial juncture and important members discuss  IFA’s six key objectives.  

"South Tipperary IFA held a Day of Action in Cahir to highlight farming’s contribution to the rural economy. Our message to Government has not changed, Ms O'Keeffe continued.

"The sustainable growth of our sector needs policies that encourage investment at farm level, and recognise the role of agriculture in achieving balanced regional development and viable farm incomes”.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media