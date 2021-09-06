Week long traffic management measures in place in Cappawhite

Tipperary County Council have given notice that there will be temporary traffic management measures in place on the R-505 at Cappawhite village from 08:00hrs on Monday 6 September 2021 to 18:00hrs on Friday September 17 . This temporary traffic management plan is in place to facilitate footpath works. . Please expect delays.
Photo shows The Roscrea Trail Blazers at the viewing platform at the Ridge of Capard in the Slieve Blooms
