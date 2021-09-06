Revealed: Massive planning application given green light for 39 houses in Cashel

File photo
A massive planning application has been given the green light for 39 houses on the Old Road in Cashel.
RYF Fitz Holdings Ltd made the application for a residential development of 39 units comprising two four-bedroom detached and 22 three-bedroom semi-detached and six two-bedroom semi-detached/end terrace and one two-bedroom terraced units and four two-bed apartment units and four one-bed apartments.
Planning permission was also sought for all necessary site services and ancillary works necessary to facilitate the development.
The council attached 27 conditions to their decision.
