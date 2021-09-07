Revealed: Plans for the creation of a community skatepark in this Tipperary town

File photo
Limerick Institute of Technology is seeking proposals for the creation of a community skatepark that will encourage interaction between users and which will have a high degree of both usability and functionality.
The skatepark is to be located on the site of the proposed Clonmel Regional Sports Hub on the LIT Campus, Frank Drohan Road, Clonmel.
The IT have tendered the project and are seeking applications.
The deadline for submitting applications is September 20.
