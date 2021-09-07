Tipperary council plans traffic management measures on road near Clonmel

Tipperary County Council has announced that temporary traffic management measures will be in place on the L-3276-0 road from Giantsgrave to Rathnasliggen Road this Thursday (September 9)
The traffic management measures will be in place on this road from 8am to 6pm to facilitate road resurfacing works.
Local diversions will be in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.
