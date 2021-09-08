Tipperary council organises workshop to show you how to slash food waste

A free reduce your Food Waste Workshop, sponsored by Tipperary County Council, will take place on Wednesday, October 6 at 10am.

The council is inviting Tipperary people to attend the online workshop, which is being organised as October is designated as Reuse Month.

This session will cover everything from meal planning, recipe swaps to preserving and growing your own.

It will also look at food storage, what best before dates to ignore and jazzing up leftovers for a tasty packed lunch. From composting to preserving, it's all covered in the 2 hour session.

This event is sponsored by Tipperary County Council for the residents of County Tipperary.

You can register for the workshop via the Tipperary County Council website. https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/

Every household in Ireland is responsible for 117kgs of food waste per year.

That’s between €400 and €1,000 per household per year thrown into the bin.

And it’s not just a waste of money, it’s also costing the earth. Food waste sent to landfill does not harmlessly break down but instead releases methane, a greenhouse gas 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

Where possible we should prevent food waste in the first instance. Top tips to prevent food waste include checking your store cupboard before you shop, have a list, only buy what you need and don't be tempted by special offers on perishable foods.

Do you know that:

60% is avoidable food waste such as plate scrapings, leftovers, gone off fruit and veg and passed its date perishables. We can control this waste easily by serving smaller portion sizes at meals times and by shopping smarter

20 % is potentially avoidable food waste – things like bread crusts, potato skins. This waste could be used in another way; crusts could be made into bread crumbs and then frozen until you need them.

20% is unavoidable food waste – such as banana skins and chicken bones

The good news is food waste doesn’t have to end up in landfill. It can be recycled by using your food waste recycling bin. All households living in a population agglomeration >500 people are entitled to a Food Waste Recycling service from their waste collector.

Households with a kerbside collection for food waste can simply separate cooked and raw food and leave the bin out as part of your normal kerbside waste collection so it can be sent to a composting site or to an anaerobic digestion plant to make green energy.