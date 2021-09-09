Search

09/09/2021

Tipperary County Council to host Reuse Your Waste workshop

FREE Reduce your Food Waste Workshop on Wednesday the 6th October 2021 @ 10am Sponsored by Tipperary County Council
October 2021 is Reuse Month and to celebrate this Tipperary County Council are sponsoring the 'Reduce your Waste Workshop'.

This session will cover everything from meal planning, recipe swaps, preserving and growing your own.

It will also look at food storage, what best before dates to ignore and jazzing up leftovers for a tasty packed lunch. From composting to preserving, it's all covered in a 2 hour session.

Please note that this event is sponsored by Tipperary County Council for the residents of County Tipperary.

Every household in Ireland is responsible for 117kgs of food waste per year.

That’s between €400 and €1,000 per household per year thrown into the bin.

And it’s not just a waste of money, it’s also costing the earth. Food waste sent to landfill does not harmlessly break down but instead releases methane, a greenhouse gas 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

Where possible we should prevent food waste in the first instance. Top tips to prevent food waste include checking your store cupboard before you shop, have a list, only buy what you need and don't be tempted by special offers on perishable foods.

Do you know that:

60% is Avoidable food waste such Plate scrapings, leftovers, gone off fruit and veg and passed its date perishables. We can control this waste easily by serving smaller portion sizes at meals times and by shopping smarter

20 % is Potentially Avoidable food waste – things like bread crusts, potato skins. This waste could be used in another way; crusts could be made into bread crumbs and then frozen until you need them.

20% is Unavoidable food waste – such as banana skins and chicken bones

The good news is food waste doesn’t have to end up in landfill. It can be recycled by using your food waste recycling bin. All households living in a population agglomeration >500 people are entitled to a Food Waste Recycling service from their waste collector.

Households with a kerbside collection for food waste can simply separate cooked and raw food and leave the bin out as part of your normal kerbside waste collection so it can be sent to a composting site or to an anaerobic digestion plant to make green energy.

