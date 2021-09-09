Road works to cause delays in Marlfield area

Tipperary County Council have given notice that there will be temporary Ttaffic management measures on the L-3620-0, Marlfield, from 08:00hrs on the 10 September 2021 to 18:00hrs on the 10 September 2021. This temporary traffic management is in place to facilitate resurfacing works. Temporary traffic management will be in place, local diversions will be in place, expect delays
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.