Boost for outdoor dining in Tipperary

Senator Garret Ahearnn has received confirmation that Tipperary is to receive funding totaling at €200,000 for two outdoor dining projects.
The projects are -
• East Lane & Mary St Mall Clonmel (€113,800)
• Old Baker Street, Thurles (€86,200)
"The aim of this Scheme is to support tourism and hospitality jobs and help businesses develop new ways of catering for domestic and international tourists outdoors. Access to outdoor dining facilities will continue to be a key part of industry recovery as we look forward to 2022 and beyond. This scheme further strengthens the Government’s deep commitment to develop tourism and necessary infrastructure nationwide," said Senator Ahearn.
