COLUMN: How do you tap dance while carrying a Full Irish is a question worth pondering

The two-step is the most basic of dance moves. We’ve all heard of it and we’ve all danced it unwittingly or not.

Once you have a partner in hand, you simply take two steps in roughly the same direction and off you go.

Dancing skills could come in useful if you were at a big shindig somewhere like say the Merrion Hotel and if you locked eyes across the room with someone, it is heartening to know that from this week, the restriction on dance has been lifted.

From this week, Leo is free to twirl Katherine or Simon around the floor of the Merrion Hotel to his heart’s content without the full weight of the law breathing down his neck.

There is a caveat – at the time of writing – which for some odd reason hasn’t been debated or fully explained and it’s this: Fáilte Ireland regulations state that dancing will resume in restaurants and pubs from October 22.

I don’t know about you but I’ve never danced while scoffing down steak ‘n’ chips or slugging off a cappuccino in my local restaurant, have you? Someone seems to have got their feet tangled up with the details, as per usual.

Many restaurant owners across Ireland are appealing to their local authorities to make outdoor dining a permanent feature on the Irish urban landscape.

I feel that the outdoor dining experience has added much to the vitality, colour and appearance of our towns and villages across south Tipp.

I am aware that outdoor dining emerged out of a necessity and that local authorities were – how shall I put it – flexible and responsive to the national emergency. Wouldn’t it be a coup if Tipperary were to be the first county to make outside dining a permanent feature of town life?

An important event is taking place this Friday, September 10 in Clonmel. The annual “Clonmel Remembrance Walk” for “World Suicide Prevention Day” has been planned for this coming Friday.

A “Pairs Walk” will kick the day off beginning on the Presentation Convent Bridge, through Green Lane, the Glass Bridge with a finish at Denis Burke Park.

Thomas Ryan, one of the organisers, explained the significance of the Pairs Walk: “The true meaning of the ‘Pairs Walk’ is symbolic, in that, there is always someone there to talk to about your problems or worries.” Afterwards, light refreshments, kindly donated by D’Bunked restaurant will be offered in Denis Burke Park.

At 3pm the next part of the day’s events will take place at the “Tree of Hope” on the Clonmel Blueway (a short distance) down from the Gashouse Bridge.

A wreath laying service will take place with poems and reflections by wordsmiths Tara O’Reilly and Dave Fallon.

The Remembrance Walk Committee would like to thank Ann’s Florist for the lovely donation of the wreath.

The Remembrance Mass at 7pm in Ss Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel, is the final event of the day. This special mass will remember all those who have died by suicide or are suffering with mental health issues.

Church capacity has increased by 50% from this week thanks to the new regulations from the Government. For further details you can contact Thomas at councilea24@gmail.com

In the meantime, I’ll practise my two-step, for the day when my dancing skills will be given free rein on the unfortunate inhabitants of the town.

How do you tap dance while carrying a “Full Irish” is a question worth pondering between now and October 22? Perhaps, Fáilte Ireland might supply us all with dance lessons between now and then.

Until next time.