Appeal for the owner of this little lady found in the Old Bridge area of Clonmel

Credit: Tipperary gardaí
This little lady pictured above was found in the Old Bridge area of Clonmel on Sunday afternoon.
She is currently being cared for by Clonmel gardai while they await a scanner to see if she is chipped.
In the meantime, Clonmel gardai are looking for the publics assistance in getting her home to her family and can be contacted on 0526177640
