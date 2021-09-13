Tipperary students have two weeks to submit entries to Young Scientist Exhibition 

The deadline for submission of entries to the BT Young Scientist Exhibition is just two weeks away.
The deadline for project entries is Monday, September 27 at 5pm. Project entry fees have been waived and qualifying projects will showcase at the virtual exhibition from January 12 to 14.
Students can submit a one-page proposal in any one of four categories: technology; social and behavioural sciences; biological and ecological sciences; and chemical, physical and mathematical sciences.
