Plans lodged for tourism visitor facility and golf putting area in Tipperary village

Plans have been lodged for a tourism visitor facility and golf putting area in Birdhill.
Caroline and John Rice have made an application to Tipperary County Council. The site location is the former Creamery, Birdhill, Tipperary.
The plans are for a tourism visitor facility to incorporate exhibition space, associated retail, cafe and visitor services facilities, admin areas, independent office space and associated site works to incorporate children's play area.
It will also include a viewing platform, golf putting area, car parking area, waste water treatment system and associated percolation area, proposed development proposes demolition of existing derelict buildings (former Creamery (Eircode V94 RHF1) and derelict dwelling (Eircode V94 N6WH)).
A decision is due by the local authority on October 31.
