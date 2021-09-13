FOR SALE! Stunning Tipperary home is a landmark 'detached and light filled' property

‘Avondale’ is a landmark detached and light filled residence situated in prime central location within short walking distance of all amenities in Tipperary Town.

The property with its distinctive first floor bay window was home to the veterinary practice of O’Keeffe & Mooney and as a family home for over 65 years.

The residence is arranged over three floors and extends to c 2,500 sq ft and has been carefully maintained by the present owners since 1955.

The welcoming entrance hallway features a mahogany parquet flooring leading off to a large diningroom and on to the light filled south facing kitchen with oil fired AGA, cosy living room with mahogany parquet floor, with a charming sun room leading out to a fully walled private matcrete courtyard with independent electronically controlled gated access from Market St .

At first floor level there is a large formal sitting room with bay widow, three well-proportioned double bedrooms, bathroom, w.c and large walk in linen room.

At second floor level there are two further double bedrooms and large walk in storage room.

The former surgery at ground floor level has independent access from Market St and is ideally suited to a home office or conversion to additional living space. In addition there is a substantial fully plumbed outhouse in the courtyard.

This property is conveniently located just 5km from Limerick Junction Railway station and easy commuting distance of Limerick, Thurles, 20 km of the M8 Dublin – Cork Motorway and a short distance of the Glen of Aherlow.

To view the full property, click here.