14/09/2021

EDITORIAL: Send us your first day at school pics - our most popular pull-out every year!

Send them to darren.hassett@nationalist.ie

Enjoying his first school days at the Presentation Primary School in Carrick-on-Suir last year was junior infant Cian Clery

Darren Hassett

news@nationalist.ie

The First Day at School supplement is our most popular feature every year - not just with advertisers but with readers - who are always so delighted to see their little ones in the newspaper after their trip up to big school.

Proud parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts, rush to the shops to see little Jimmy or Jocie in the pages of The Nationalist for what is a milestone day in the children’s lives.

The supplements each year are no doubt stored away for 21st birthdays down the road when the poor tots will be humiliated as adults.

Still, what wonderful memories to have for years to come. You couldn’t put a price on the laughs when the family looks back in 20 years.

The 2021 feature will run in next week’s edition of The Nationalist, so make sure you get your pictures in before Friday, September 17 of this week, it is your last chance to get your readers’ pics in or for school teachers to get in the pics from wherever they are in the county.

Be sure to let us know who we are looking at in the picture if you can and of course, where the Junior Infant or Junior Infants are going to school.

This is so important as everyone likes to know where people are from and which school they’re attending.

The special pull-out is a must see supplement for families in the Premier County and this year will be no different.

If you’re a school principal, make sure you get the pics in too so everyone is happy when The Nationalist hits the shelves next week.

Pictures have come in already from Carrick-on-Suir and Newcastle to Hollyford and Knockavilla.

As the country comes out of Covid lockdown and schools return, the smiling faces of Junior Infants will brighten your day.

Send us your pics now to darren.hassett@nationalist.ie

It is tradition, it is The Nationalist’s First Day At School supplement for 2021.

Be sure to pick up your copy!

