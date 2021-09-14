Planning green light for new public house and restaurant in Tipperary village

File photo
A planning green light has been given for a new public house and restaurant in Bansha.
Francis Crowe made the application for a change of use from residential to public house and restaurant (Bansha Bar & Grill) at No. 2 Main Street, Bansha, Tipperary
Works will consist of the addition of two new double doors and the enlargement of two existing windows at the front of the property and the demolition of the existing two storey extension at the rear of the property and in its place a new two storey extension with roof terrace to be carried out along with all associated site works.
The council attached ten conditions to their decision.
