14/09/2021

Four three-bedroom semi-detached houses on sale on one Tipperary street for €615,000

2, 3, 5 & 8 Baunreagh, Western Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

Four three-bedroom semi-detached houses are on sale on one Tipperary street for €615,000.

The properties provide off street parking and gardens to the front and rear. Conveniently situated within walking distance to all amenities of Clonmel town centre as well as Tipperary University Hospital.

The properties range in size from approximately 96 sq. m - 114 sq m (1,033 sq. ft - 1,227 sq. ft) and are subject to three tenancies (No's 3, 5 and 8) at a combined current rent of €24,000 per annum and vacant possession of No. 2.

