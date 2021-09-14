Age Friendly Roscrea services update for September

Roscrea Dinner Delivery service continues to operate 3 days per week

Monday, Wednesday and Friday meals are delivered- dinner and small dessert. Two dinners can be delivered each day if desired at a cost of € 5 per meal. Ring 0505 22550 for further information.

Senior Alert

Personal Alarms can be ordered through Age Friendly Roscrea. It is not necessary to have a landline.

Hopefully the alarm is never needed but in the event of an accident it can be a life saver

Rosie Greys

The Rosie Greys with Edel Carey and Susan Price will be back in the Courthouse from September 22nd at 2.30pm and every Wednesday thereafter.

Thursday Club

Going forward the Thursday club will meet on Friday afternoons at 2.30. A casual meet up with a cuppa and a chat, maybe a song or two, maybe a quiz or guest speaker. Ring 050522550

Roscrea Digest Volume 2

Work on a follow up to our successful Roscrea Digest is under way. Many novice writers contributed to the Digest and hopefully will again. The Digest was a miscellany with many subjects and styles of writing and will be a COVID-19 legacy

We are calling out for contributors to the Digest also for volunteers who might help with the production.

Classes in the Courthouse

Computer Classes

Computer classes commence Monday 20th September at 10.30 and 1pm. Tutor is Pamela Quirke

Focus will be on the Acorn Age Friendly Devices but tuition will also include other devices.

Chair Yoga Classes

8 week Chair Yoga programme starts Monday 11th October at 2.30 with Tutor Donal Quirke

Genealogy Classes

6 week programme with Genealogist Nora O’Meara, this course will include library and genealogy centre visits Classes are from 9.30-12.30 starting Wednesday October 13th

Roscrea Dementia Café

The first of a monthly get together for people with dementia and their carers will take place on Friday morning September 24th. The café will be in the Courthouse but there will also be an opportunity to link in virtually. Each month there will be a guest speaker, Sean Donal O Shea, Regional Dementia advisor will speak at first café.

Volunteers

If you are interested volunteering for any of our activities – including delivering meals, befriending service, helping with clubs and classes please ring 050522550