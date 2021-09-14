Search

14/09/2021

They're county Tipperary League ladies golf team champions once again

DUNDRUM GOLF CLUB

They're county Tipperary League ladies golf team champions once again

The County Tipperary Golf Club ladies team who won the Tipperary League when they beat Nenagh in the final played at Thurles on Sunday last.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

FULL CAPTION FOR ABOVE PHOTO:

The County Tipperary Golf Club ladies team who won the Tipperary League when they beat Nenagh in the final played at Thurles on Sunday last. Back row, from left to right: Fran McGlinchy, Marie Graves, Catherine O’Halloran, Jacinta Coman and Niamh Chadwick. The team was managed by Caroline O’Dwyer (not in picture). Seated, from left: Lady President of Tippeary League Mary Phelan, Lady Captain of Tipperary League Caroline O’Dwyer, Lady Captain of Tipperary Golf Club, Ann Grace, and Tipperary League secretary, Patricia O’Dwyer.

Congratulations to Dundrum ladies once again Tipperary league champions, who were victorious over Nenagh in Thurles on Sunday.

Well done to Flan McGlinchey, Marie Graves, Catherine O’Halloran, Jacinta Coman and our Vice Captain Niamh Chadwick, under the leadership of Tipperary League Captain Caroline O’Dwyer. A great achievement for our ladies club.

Tipperary League secretary, Patricia O’Dwyer (Tipperary Golf Club), who is to be commended on doing an excellent job throughout the season, was delighted with how the competition went overall and in particular on Sunday when a great day was had by all.

Golf in Tipperary: Anne is a very popular winner of Lady Captain's Prize at Clonmel

LADY CAPTAIN'S PRIZE AT CLONMEL GOLF CLUB

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media