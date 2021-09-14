They're county Tipperary League ladies golf team champions once again

The County Tipperary Golf Club ladies team who won the Tipperary League when they beat Nenagh in the final played at Thurles on Sunday last.
FULL CAPTION FOR ABOVE PHOTO:
The County Tipperary Golf Club ladies team who won the Tipperary League when they beat Nenagh in the final played at Thurles on Sunday last. Back row, from left to right: Fran McGlinchy, Marie Graves, Catherine O’Halloran, Jacinta Coman and Niamh Chadwick. The team was managed by Caroline O’Dwyer (not in picture). Seated, from left: Lady President of Tippeary League Mary Phelan, Lady Captain of Tipperary League Caroline O’Dwyer, Lady Captain of Tipperary Golf Club, Ann Grace, and Tipperary League secretary, Patricia O’Dwyer.
Congratulations to Dundrum ladies once again Tipperary league champions, who were victorious over Nenagh in Thurles on Sunday.
Well done to Flan McGlinchey, Marie Graves, Catherine O’Halloran, Jacinta Coman and our Vice Captain Niamh Chadwick, under the leadership of Tipperary League Captain Caroline O’Dwyer. A great achievement for our ladies club.
Tipperary League secretary, Patricia O’Dwyer (Tipperary Golf Club), who is to be commended on doing an excellent job throughout the season, was delighted with how the competition went overall and in particular on Sunday when a great day was had by all.
More News
Rockwell Rovers GAA Club chairman was up at the crack of dawn to get the local GAA Club facilities ready for the C-Saw fundraising walk
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.