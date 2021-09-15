Missing Clonmel man has been found safe and well

Gardaí have confirmed that a 30-year-old Clonmel man who went missing last week, has been located.
A Garda spokesman said David Poyntz has been found safe and well and thanked the public and media for their assistance in this matter.
The Garda Press Office issued a public appeal for information on Mr Poyntz's whereabouts early yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, September 14).
