Burglars stole more than €2,000 worth of insulation from Tipperary building site

Burglars stole more than €2,000 worth of insulation from a building site in Clonmel last week and gardaí have appealed for the public's help in tracing the culprits and property.
The insulation was stolen from a construction site in the Glenconnor area of Clonmel between 9pm on Wednesday, September 8 and 8am on Thursday, September 9.
Anyone with information or camera footage that may assist the Garda investigation into this crime are requested to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640.
Below is pictured the type of insulation stolen in the break-in. Source Tipperary Garda Facebook page.
