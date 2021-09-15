Gardaí investigate late night smash-and-grab shop burglary in Clonmel

Gardaí are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a shop in Clonmel town centre in the early hours of last Friday morning.
A masked man smashed the front window of the shop at the Marystone Mall with a chair at approximately 2.20am on September 10.
According to a Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson, he then sole a number of items from the front window display before making off with the goods and chair.
The suspect is described as being around 5ft 6” in height and was dressed in a black hoodies, black snood/mask, black pants and was carrying a black backpack.
The Garda spokesperson appealed to any witnesses to this incident or anyone with information or CCTV/dashcam footage that may assist their investigation to contact Clonmel Garda Station at
(052) 6177640.
